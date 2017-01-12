Sandra Mae Nelson, age 70, of Isanti passed away peacefully on January 11, 2017 surrounded by family and friends at Shady Oaks.

Sandra Mae Nelson was born June 8, 1946 in Aitkin to Mauritz and Mable (Kilmer) Fredin. She was raised and attended school in Isle. Sandra married LeRoy A. Nelson, Jr. on March 2, 1968. They made their home in Blaine, Ham Lake and then in the early 90’s they moved to rural Isanti. Sandy enjoyed spending time with her Red Hat friends. She collected Tweety Bird memorabilia and various watermelon art. Sandy spent the last year at Shady Oaks care home in rural Isanti.

She is survived by her daughter, Dana (Brian) Ness; son, Darin (Angela) Nelson; grandchildren, Whitney Wies, Ethan (Kendra) Wies, Chase Nelson, Devin Nelson, Whitney Ness, Logan Ness; great-grandchildren, Brielle and Jack; brother, Kenneth (Lucille) Fredin; sister, Helen Nord; and by lots of nieces and nephews and by many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy; brother, Stanley Fredin.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the Strike Funeral Home – Isanti Chapel. Online condolences at StrikeFuneral.com.