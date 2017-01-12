May “Dolly” Marlene (Pederson) Strike, age 93 of Isanti, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Cambridge Medical Center.

May “Dolly” Strike was born October 3, 1923 to Arthur and Lillian Pederson in Little Elk Township, Minnesota. She was one of 11 children. On January 7, 1943 May “Dolly” was united in marriage to Edward Strike by Pastor Rudquist at Long Lake Lutheran Church parsonage.

She lived with her family in Long Prairie until she married; she then moved to Isanti and stayed for most of her adult life. She worked at home to help on the family farm and she raised a beautiful family. She loved her flowers, reading books, praying and her family. She was a wonderful cook and baker and she gave the best hugs. She quilted and had several of her quilts displayed at the Minnesota State Fair over the years.

She will always be remembered by her children, Eileen Bowen, Sheldon Strike, Alvin and his wife Bonnie, Jim Strike and wife Sue; by three sisters, Ruth Schintgen, Helen Jackson, Lillian Skilling; by grandchildren, Robert Norling and his wife Beneta, Mitchel Norling and his wife Ronda, Douglas Norling and his wife Cindy, Sue Bowen-Norling Adamek and her husband Matt, HolliRae (Strike) Ploof and her husband Henry, Raymond Strike, Jessica (Strike) Peterson and her husband Randy, Justin Strike and his wife Kamie; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Sean, Lance, Paige and Jesse Norling, Kaylin, Audrey, Casey, Chelby and Colin Strike, Blake and Braelyn Peterson; by three step-grandchildren Carmen, Holly Jo and Jonathan; by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May “Dolly” was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edward, six brothers, one sister, a son-in-law, and a great-grandson.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. January 16, 2017 at Strike Funeral Home – Isanti Chapel with Rev. Howard Skulstad officiating. Pallbearers are Robert Norling, Mitchel Norling, Doulas Norling, Justin Strike, Randy Peterson, and Raymond Strike. Interment will be in Strike Cemetery in Bradford Township.