Isanti County sports recap

Braham Boys Basketball

The Braham boys basketball team moved up in the conference rankings, after a win over Great River Conference rival East Central. On Jan. 5, the Bombers were on the road, where they came away with the 70-49 win. The win sends the boys to 5-5 on the season, and 4-2 in Great River Conference play.

The boys had four players go over double digits on the score sheet, which helped propel them to the win. Cambridge-Isanti Sophomore Austin Chromy drives the lane on a Greyhound defender. Photos by Mike Bleninger

It was the captains, seniors Cody Carlson and Matt Rylund, who provided that extra spark. Both players posted a double-double; Carlson with 17 points and 14 rebounds and Rylund put up 13 points while adding 11 rebounds.

The boys traveled to Isle High School on Jan. 10. The Isanti County News will have results from that game as they become available.

Up next are a pair of games back-to-back for the Bombers. First, the boys will host Great River Conference rival Onamia on Jan. 13. The two teams met in Onamia back on Dec. 2, for the first game of the season. Braham dominated that game with a final score of 91-35.

Following that game, they will travel to St. John’s University where they will play Melrose Area. This may be the Bomber’s most challenging game yet, as Melrose is currently undefeated through nine games.

Braham Girls Basketball

The Braham girls basketball team is seeing a season very similar to the boys squad this far. After a big 64-25 win over East Central on Jan. 6, the girls are sitting at 5-5 on the season.

The Bombers were carried to victory with the help of sophomore Sierra Giffrow and her team high 22 points. Giffrow filled up the rest of the stat sheet, adding four boards, two assists and a team high five steals.

The girls have been battling an up and down season, but they are looking to add to their two game win streak, when they play Isle at home on Jan. 10. The Isanti County News will have results from this game as they become available.

Coming up for the Bombers will be a road trip to Milaca on Jan. 13. Milaca will be an even opponent for the girls, as they also sit at 5-5 on the season. They are however riding a two-game losing streak.

Rush City-Braham Wrestling

The Rush City-Braham wrestling team has kicked off 2017 in winning fashion. The team won a close dual meet against Great River Conference rival Mile Lacs Raiders. Cambridge-Isanti Junior Levi Wylie goes up to make the block.

The boys traveled to Onamia High School on Jan. 5 where they took home the win, 48-36. This win was big for the Tigers, as Mile Lacs currently sits on top of the conference standings. The Tigers win sent them to 2-2 in conference meets, leaving the top spot vulnerable.

Up next, the boys will take on another Great River Conference rival when they travel to Pine City on Jan. 12.

Cambridge-Isanti Wrestling

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket wrestlers keep their hot streak going, after a strong showing at the Bluejacket Invite.

On Jan. 7, the boys hosted eight schools at their annual invite where they finished second.

106-pound eighth-grader Jacob Mujwid was the team’s only first-place finisher. He defeated Kole Guth of St. Peter by decision in the final round.

Despite only one first-place finish, the boys still ended the day with 14 wrestlers in the top five.

There were five other grapplers to advance to the first- place match. Jordan Driscoll (113), Tate Torgerson (138), Jimmy Brown (152), Josh Schuster (195) and Will Flemister (285) all finished in second-place for their weight class. Cambridge-Isanti Senior Casey Schlickenmeyer has his way with his opponent.

The second-place finish gives the boys a lot of momentum heading into their upcoming Mississippi 8 Conference match in Chisago Lakes on Jan. 12.

Cambridge-Isanti Gymnastics

The Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team continues to ride their hot start to the season. On Jan. 7, the girls participated in the MGJA Invitational at Faribault Middle School.

There were 16 team present, but no one who could stop the Bluejackets, as they cruised their way to a first-place finish.

The girls finished one of their best meets yet by taking home the win on the beam, scoring 36.2 points, and a win on the bars, scoring 35.775 points.

Another key to their big win was hitting a season-high 36.7 points on the floor, good for third overall at the meet.

Up next for the girls will be a Mississippi 8 Conference showdown when the host St. Francis on Jan. 12. The girls will look to keep their hot streak going as they attempt to move to 4-0 in the conference standings. Cambridge-Isanti Senior Victor Kruse attempts his escape.

Cambridge-Isanti Girls Basketball

The Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball woes continue after another loss. On Jan. 7, the girls traveled to Brainerd where they were outplayed 65-47.

The recent loss brings the girls to a six-game losing streak, and an overall record of 3-10. The girls are on a mission to end this run after their game on Jan. 10 when they hit the road to play Mississippi 8 rival St. Michael-Albertville. Results will from this game will be posted as they become available.

Up next for the girls will be another M8 challenge when they hit the road on Jan. 13 to take on Rogers.

Cambridge-Isanti Boys Basketball

A rough season for the Cambridge-Isanti boys’ basketball team is not getting any easier in 2017. On Jan. 5, the boys fell at home to Duluth East with a final score of 49-37.This marks the second-straight loss for the team.

Freshman guard Henry Abraham did all he could to keep his team in the game, but despite his 15-point effort, his team fell short of their goal. Their leading scorer Luke Johnson was held to only six points.

The boys played St. Michael-Albertville on Jan. 10. The Isanti County News will have results from this Mississippi 8 Conference game as they become available.

Up next for the boys will be another M8 showdown, when they host Rogers on Jan. 13. Rogers is having a strong season, sitting at 7-3.

Cambridge-Isanti Boys Swim and Dive

The boys swim and dive team are still searching for their first win of the season.

On Jan. 7, the Bluejacket swimmers took part in a nine team invite at Spring Lake Park. They did not quite get the result they had hoped for, after finishing seven out of nine teams.

With only three meets left in the season, the boys will be swimming hard to find their first win. Up next they travel to Buffalo for an M8 conference showdown on Jan. 12.