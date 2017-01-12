Isanti author excited to attend Mermania convention

Joseph McGarry, an author living in Isanti, will be attending NC Mermania in Greensboro, North Carolina, from January 19-22.

His debut novel, “Operation Mermaid: The Project Kraken Incident,” is published by Lulu. It is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, from Ingram distributors and from the publisher at lulu.com. He will also be selling autographed copies at the event.

He will also be on a panel to discuss tax tips for mermaids.

Novel synopsis

It is May 2026 when a strange anomaly transforms thousands of women around the world into mermaids.

As Homeland Security agents begin investigating, they record their observations in a classified United States government report. There is no question that Operation Mermaid, originally founded in 1949, is back in full swing.

Days later as several mermaids practice swimming in the open water, one finds a relic inside a shipwreck. Inside are plans for an abandoned Cold War era weapon known as Project Kraken.

As a scientist’s true identity is revealed, a Second Transformation rocks the world, increasing the size and scope of the mermaid population once again.

As relationships change between mermaids, sirens, and the government, only time will tell if a worldwide disaster has been averted. In this intriguing science fiction tale, the lives of newly-initiated mermaids are intertwined with a failed Cold War project, leaving government agents to solve a complex puzzle.

McGarry explains where he got the idea for his most recent book.

“This was actually a combination of two ideas. Most of the mermaid books I’ve read all talk about a secret mermaid society, and mermaids trying to blend into the general population. The secret had to be kept at all costs. This was especially hard when one of them falls in love with a human. I decided to flip that around. What would happen if lots of women suddenly became mermaids? The secret would be out. How would that be handled? I brought in Homeland Security, but what would they do?

“My other idea was a mechanical Kraken, made from a converted submarine. It would be much easier to control than the original Kraken, but could still do a lot of damage. Exact details of what it does are in the book. It sounded great to me, but I didn’t have a story for it. Then I decided to put the two together. I used the Kraken as a way to tie everything together and drive the plot. I got that from the first season of the TV show Heroes, when they used a nuclear explosion in New York to tie the season together. I made it Cold War-era, because that’s when the US and Russia built most of their big weapons. It also was a reason to have Homeland Security involved,” McGarry added.

About the author

McGarry’s fascination with mermaids has led him to write an engaging sci-fi novel that sees newly-initiated mermaids’ lives intertwine with that of a failed Cold War project.

The result of such occurrence plunges the government into a sea of puzzles and unanswered questions. The revival of Operation Mermaid not only brings challenges but also disasters that only time can tell if it can really be averted.

McGarry has had a lifelong fascination with mermaids. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame with degrees in accounting and law. He is currently a CPA working and living in Minnesota. Operation Mermaid is his first novel.

NC Mermania

In January 2016, hundreds of mermaids and mermen from around the world came together in a state of the art aquatic facility, the Greensboro Aquatic Center, in North Carolina for swimming, networking, learning, friendship and so much more. They are happy to be launching the second annual NC Mermania to be held Jan. 20-22.

For more information on NC Mermania contact Raina at raina(5)rainamermaid.com or visit www.ncmermania.com.