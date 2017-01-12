Charges filed following theft of cellphones

A woman is facing a felony theft charge after allegedly stealing two cellphones from the garage of a private residence. Jordan Ashley Scofield

Jordan Ashley Scofield, 24, was charged Jan. 6 with felony theft before Judge Amy Brosnahan in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge. Bail was set at $10,000 without conditions or she was released on her own recognizance with conditions. Her next court appearance was set for Jan. 19.

The incident occurred Jan. 4 after an individual reported two cellphones were missing after Scofield did some work on some vehicles located in his garage at his residence along the 2820 block of 330th Lane Northwest, Cambridge.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Jan. 5, Isanti County Deputy Doug Barron received a theft complaint from a man who reported that on Jan. 4, Scofield and another person came to his residence to work on some vehicles in the garage at his residence.

He explained he had two cellphones in the garage: an iPhone 6 valued at approximately $500, and a Nokia Lumina 1520 valued at approximately $1,000. After Scofield and her guest left the residence, he noticed the cellphones and cases were missing. Barron determined Scofield has an active misdemeanor warrant for theft from Stearns County.

Barron located Scofield and the other person with her at a residence along the 650 block of Joes Lake Road South, Cambridge. The person with Scofield gave Barron two cellphone cases that he said he found at the Joes Lake residence. When questioned about the missing cellphones, Scofield denied having possession of them. Scofield was placed under arrest for the Stearns County warrant and transported to the Isanti County Jail.

At the jail, during a search of Scofield, a jailer recovered two cellphones matching the descriptions of the cellphones that were reported stolen. Both phones were seized as evidence.

Under Miranda, Scofield said the person who had been with her at the garage fixing vehicles stole the phones and sold them to her.