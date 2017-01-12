C-I junior sets hockey state record

Cambridge-Isanti junior Aly Niebur has been on fire this season, leading her team to several wins with her uncanny ability to find the net.

On Dec. 26, Niebur had a career game, setting three new state records in the process. Aly Niebur is leading the Bluejackets in goals, assists and points this season. Photo by Mike Bleninger

While playing against the Northland Pine Eagles in the Schwan’s Cup, Niebur scored three goals in 15 seconds. She was not done there, as she tacked on a fourth goal in the same period, good for her second state record.

She ended her big game by racking up an unprecedented seven points in just one game. Her opponents know just how good she can be on the ice, and now her efforts will be set in Minnesota State Hockey immortality.

Niebur is still racking up points for the Bluejackets. She is leading the team with 15 goals, and 11 assists, totaling 26 points this season.

Head Coach Corey Bustrom has seen Niebur put in the work, and is thrilled to see it paying off on the ice.

“Her academic skills match her hockey skills. Aly has a terrific work ethic and shows that through the success she has on and off the ice. Aly is a leader on our team and vying for a spot as team captain for next season,” he said.

Niebur is used to preforming at a high level, and as Bustrom mentioned, it has not gone unnoticed in the hockey community.

“Her hard work and dedication is paying off and she has gained the attention of NCAA Division I colleges from around the country. Aly has been playing girls varsity hockey since seventh-grade and some of her best accomplishments to date include participating in the USA Hockey National

Girls Select 15 Development Camp in 2015 and the Final 54 in 2016,” Bostrom added.

Girls Hockey Recap

The girls have seen their winning streak come to end, as they have dropped two straight games.

In their most recent game, they traveled to Grand Rapids on Jan. 7. The long trip did not produce the result they had hoped for, as they fell 2-7.

There is still plenty of season left, with 10 games on the schedule. Their game on Jan. 10, was their last on the road until Jan. 24. Results from the Jan. 10 game in St. Francis will be posted as they become available.

The girls will start off a four game home stand on Jan. 13; then they take on the C-E-C Lumberjacks.