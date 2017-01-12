C-I boys hockey upset Princeton

The Cambridge-Isanti boy’s hockey team pulled off a upset over Mississippi 8 Conference rival Princeton. The boys hosted the Tigers on Jan. 5, during their military appreciation night. Junior forward Luke Miller takes the puck into open ice, leaving a trail of Princeton Tigers behind him. Photos by Mike Bleninger

Princeton currently sits on top of the conference table and was ranked 15th overall in the state. The Bluejackets were unfazed by their opponents recent success, as they worked their way to a 3-1 victory.

This win puts them at 1-1 in conference play, which is third-place. With nine M8 conference games left on the schedule, the top spot is still anyone’s for the taking.

The boys certainly played like contenders during their upset victory.

Junior goalie Logan Hyland had a big game in net, making 29 saves on 30 shots. His .967 save percentage was a key factor in pulling off the win.

Seniors Jared Konen and Austin Schlenker were key contributors on offense, putting up two points a piece. Konen finished the night with two goals, while Schlenker added one goal and one assist.

The boys will need to continue this style of play, as they face three games this week. The boys played Hutchinson at home on Jan. 10. Results will be posted to the Isanti County News website as they become available.

Senior Austin Schlenker gathers the puck along the boards, while searching for an open lane.

Up next are two M8 Conference matches. On Jan. 12, they hit the road to take on Buffalo, and then return to Isanti on Jan. 14, when they host Rogers.