Art and Science Academy students score higher than state average on test scores

Since the school opened in 2014, students attending the Art and Science Academy charter school in Isanti have scored higher then the state average on the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCA) in all three tested subject areas of reading, science and math.

“We are especially proud of our students’ achievements because our first two years were regularly interrupted by construction noise and some students worked in temporary classrooms until construction was completed,” said Carlo Galeazzi, executive director.

In 2015, 59 percent of grade 5 students statewide were proficient in science compared to 74 percent of students attending the charter school. On a two-year average, 60.4 percent of students statewide were proficient in science compared to 70.4 percent of Art and Science Academy students.

In the subject of reading, the two-year (average) percent of students statewide demonstrating proficiency was 59.7 percent compared to 68 percent of Art and Science Academy students.

And in math, while the two year average scores of students attending the charter school are higher than the state average, (63.2 percent proficient compared to 59.9 percent), the Art and Science Academy teachers and administrators have developed and implemented multiple strategies to address any gaps in their students’ learning and expect to have another year of considerable gains in math.

The Art and Science Academy is a tuition free public charter school located in Isanti. For more information, parents can visit the school website www.asa.k12.mn.us or call 763-444-0342.

– Article provided by Art and Science Academy