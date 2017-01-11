Townships – STANCHFIELD TOWNSHIP

NOTICE FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Township of Stanchfield for the maintenance and repair of roads within the Township. Bids must contain all services provided to Stanchfield Township for grading, gravel, snowplow, and equipment costs for construction projects. Roadside mowing may be bid separately. Separate bids for construction projects of less than $25,000 may be let without further public notice. Please state in your bid if interested in receiving notice of these projects. This bid will be in effect from April 1, 2017, through March 31, 2018. Please call or write for bid specifications forms. Bids will be received until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the Townhall or by mailing bids to clerk to be received by February 2, 2017. Bids will be opened at the regular monthly meeting of the Township Supervisors on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Stanchfield Townhall. The Township reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities in the bidding process if considered to be in the best interest of the purchasers.

Dated this 5th day of January, 2017

Valerie M. Anderson, Clerk,

Stanchfield Township

38233 Polk Street NE

Stanchfield, MN 55080

320-396-3782

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 11, 18, 2017

641352