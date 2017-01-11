Thomas and Julie Bartsch to bring midwinter classical to Hardy Center

The Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center’s Premier Performances series will provide an intimate classical music experience with Thomas and Julie Bartsch’s “Mid-Winter Classics” performance on Jan. 21.

The Bartsches’ performance will be one of the series’ “On Stage With” concerts, during which a small audience is seated on the stage with the performers. The concert will take place at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are $15 and are available at hardycenter.com, by calling 763-689-6189 or by visiting the Community Education Office, at 625B Main St. N., Cambridge. Tickets will also be available at the ticket booth beginning at 6:15 p.m. the night of the event.

Thomas and Julie Bartsch have been married for 30 years, and they’ve been playing together at least that long.

Thomas Bartsch works mostly as a piano accompanist for students and faculty at Augsburg and Carleton Colleges, and he also holds down work at a church and a synagogue in the Twin Cities. He enjoys when opportunities to perform with his wife pop up.

“I like the collaborative aspect, being able to have a musical conversation,” he said.

Julie Bartsch is a violinist. She performs and teaches violin to about 45 students.

For their performance at the Hardy, Thomas and Julie Bartsch have prepared music from a variety of composers, and Thomas Bartsch said they have mostly focused on playing shorter works.

Julie Bartsch will play a solo piece by Bach, and Thomas Bartsch will perform some French solo piano pieces, but they will mostly play together.

“We picked things we like to play,” Thomas Bartsch said.

Bartsch said he is looking forward to the intimacy of the venue and the stage set up. He and Julie Bartsch have not performed in the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center before, but Bartsch is looking forward to having the audience so close to them, rather than playing in a darkened hall under lights that prevent them from seeing the audience.

“It sounds like inviting people into our living room,” he said.

The Hardy Performing Arts Center is located within Cambridge-Isanti High School.

For more information on the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center’s Premier Performances series, visit

http://www.c-ischools.org/school/community-ed/richard-g-hardy-performing-arts-center.

For more information on Thomas and Julie Bartsch’s performance, visit https://ci.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/costoption/class_id/8141.