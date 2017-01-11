Ordinances – CITY OF ISANTI

ORDINANCE NO. 667

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 325-8 TAKING WATER WITHOUT AUTHORITY; VIOLATIONS AND PENALTIES

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ISANTI DOES ORDAIN:

Section 325-8, Taking water without authority; violations and penalties, of Chapter 325 of the Code of the City of Isanti is hereby amended to add the following text:

325-8. Taking water without authority; Operation of Curbstops; violations and penalties.

A. Taking water without authority, tampering with shutoff valves, water meters, meter systems, or installation of meter bypasses is strictly prohibited, and determination by the City Administrator or their designee that probable cause to believe that any such violation is occurring or has occurred, shall subject the customer and/or owner to immediate discontinuance of service and an estimated bill will be issued for unmetered water use. Discontinuance and reinstatement of water service by the City under this Section shall be subject to fees set forth in this Chapter. Repair or replacement of damaged meter equipment shall be charged to the customer and/or owner. All fees, cost for equipment repair or replacement, and the bill for unmetered water use shall be paid prior to restoration of water service.

B. Operation of Curbstops. The turning on/off of Curbstops (valve boxes) is strictly prohibited without prior approval from the City Administrator or their designee. In the event of a declared emergency, with prior approval as per this paragraph, curbstops may be turned off by a licensed plumber.

C. Violations and Penalties. The City reserves the right to pursue any applicable criminal charges for unauthorized taking of water in addition to any other penalties, costs or remedies provided under this Chapter or City Code Chapter 65, Administrative Penalties.

EFFECTIVE DATE

This Ordinance takes effect upon its passage and publication in the official newspaper of the City of Isanti.

Adopted by the City Council this 3rd day of January, 2017.

Mayor George A. Wimmer

Attest:

Lindsey Giese

Human Resources/City Clerk

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 11, 2017

640954