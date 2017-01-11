Ordinances – CITY OF ISANTI

ORDINANCE NO. 668
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF THE CITY OF ISANTI CHAPTER 160 FEES
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ISANTI DOES ORDAIN:
I. Section 160-2. Enumeration of fees of Chapter 160, of the Code of the City of Isanti is hereby amended to add, delete or revise the text of Section 160-2 as follows:
ADD
Administration
Open Burning Permit
Economic Development Authority
SAC/WAC Repayment Agreement and Mortgage
II. EFFECTIVE DATE.
This ordinance shall take effect upon its adoption and publication in the Citys Official Newspaper.
Adopted by the City Council, this 3rd day of January, 2017.
Mayor George A. Wimmer
Attest:
Lindsey Giese
Human Resources/City Clerk
Published in the
Isanti County News
January 11, 2017
640947