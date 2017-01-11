Ordinances – CITY OF ISANTI

ORDINANCE NO. 668

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF THE CITY OF ISANTI CHAPTER 160 FEES

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ISANTI DOES ORDAIN:

I. Section 160-2. Enumeration of fees of Chapter 160, of the Code of the City of Isanti is hereby amended to add, delete or revise the text of Section 160-2 as follows:

ADD

Administration

Open Burning Permit

Economic Development Authority

SAC/WAC Repayment Agreement and Mortgage

II. EFFECTIVE DATE.

This ordinance shall take effect upon its adoption and publication in the Citys Official Newspaper.

Adopted by the City Council, this 3rd day of January, 2017.

Mayor George A. Wimmer

Attest:

Lindsey Giese

Human Resources/City Clerk

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 11, 2017

640947