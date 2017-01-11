Ordinances – CITY OF ISANTI

ORDINANCE NO. 665

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 8-6. PLANNING COMMISSION TO CHANGE COMPOSITION

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ISANTI DOES ORDAIN:

I. AMENDMENTS

CHAPTER 8-6. Planning Commission. Chapter 8-6. C. and E. are hereby amended to read as follows:

C. The City Council shall have sole authority to appoint members to the Planning Commission. All members of the Planning Commission shall serve at the will of the City Council and may be removed without cause. The number of members for the Planning Commission shall be seven. Appointment to the Planning Commission shall include five City Council members, and the remaining members shall be citizens at large. Any City staff, necessary or advisable by the City Council, may be appointed to be non-voting ex officio members of the advisory body.

E. Terms; vacancies.

(1) The appointees from the citizens at large shall be appointed to serve staggered terms of three years, except as noted below, commencing on the first day of January in the year of appointment. Upon expiration of a term, the appointee shall continue until reappointed or a successor is appointed. Initial appointments pursuant to this section shall be as follows: one (1) appointee shall be appointed for the term of one (1) year; and one (1) appointees for the term of two (2) years.

(2) The five Council Members that are appointed by the City Council shall be for a one (1) year term to expire on December 31 of each year.

III. EFFECTIVE DATE

This ordinance takes effect upon its passage and publication in the official newspaper of the City of Isanti.

Mayor George A. Wimmer

Attest:

Lindsey Giese

Human Resources/City Clerk

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 11, 2017

640937