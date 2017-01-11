Ordinances – CITY OF ISANTI

ORDINANCE NO. 666

AN ORDINANCE REPEALING CHAPTER 119 BURNING, OPEN IN ITS ENTIRETY AND REPLACING WITH NEW PROVISIONS

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ISANTI DOES ORDAIN:

Chapter 119

Burning, Open

ARTICLE I

General Provisions

119-1. Definitions

119-2. Provisions Adopted by Reference

119-3. Purpose.

119-4. Permit.

119-5. Denial

119.6. Permit Holder Responsibility

119.7. Revocation

119.8. Violations and Penalties

ARTICLE II

Open Burning

ARTICLE I

General Provisions [Adopted 1-03-2017 by Ord. No. 666]

119-1. Definitions.

The following words, terms and phrases, when used in this chapter, shall have the meaning ascribed to them in this section, except where the context clearly indicates a different meaning.

OPEN BURNING The burning of any matter if the resultant combustion products are emitted directly to the atmosphere without passing through a stack, duct or chimney, except a recreational fire.

PROHIBITED MATERIALS

(a) No person shall conduct, cause or permit open burning of oils, petroleum fuels, rubber, plastics, chemically treated materials, or other materials which produce excessive or noxious smoke such as tires, railroad ties, treated, painted or glued wood, composite shingles, tar paper, insulation, composition board, sheetrock, wiring, paint or paint fillers.

(b) No person shall conduct, cause or permit open burning of hazardous waste or salvage operations, or open burning of solid waste generated from an industrial or manufacturing process or from a service or commercial establishment or building material generated from demolition of commercial or institutional structures. No person shall conduct, cause or permit open burning of discarded material resulting from the handling, processing, storage, preparation, serving or consumption of food.

RECREATIONAL FIRE A fire set with approved starter fuel no more than three feet in height, contained within the border of a recreational fire site using dry, clean wood; producing little detectable smoke, odor or soot beyond the property line; conducted with an adult tending the fire at all times; for recreational, ceremonial, food preparation or social purposes; extinguished completely before quitting the occasion; and respecting weather conditions, neighbors, burning bans, and air quality so that nuisance, health or safety hazards will not be created. Mobile cooking devices such as manufactured hibachis, charcoal grills, wood smokers and propane or natural gas devices are not defined as recreational fires.

RECREATIONAL FIRE SITE an area of no more than a three-foot diameter circle (measured from the inside of the fire ring or border); completely surrounded by non-combustible and non-smoke- or odor-producing material, either of natural rock, cement, brick, tile or blocks or ferrous metal only and which area is depressed below ground, on the ground, or on a raised bed. Included are permanent outdoor wood burning fireplaces. Burning barrels are prohibited and are not a recreational fire site as defined herein. Recreational fire sites shall not be located closer than 25 feet to any structure.

STARTER FUELS Dry, untreated, unpainted kindling, branches, or cardboard, or charcoal fire starter. Paraffin candles and alcohols are permitted as starter fuels and as aids to ignition only. Propane gas torches or other clean gas burning devices causing minimal pollution must be used to start an open burn.

WOOD Dry, clean fuel only such as twigs, branches, limbs, presto logs, charcoal, cord wood or untreated dimensional lumber. Wood does not include wood that is green, with leaves or needles, rotten, wet, oil soaked, or treated with paint, glue or preservatives. Clean pallets may be used for recreational fires when cut into three-foot lengths:

119-2. Provisions adopted by reference.

The provisions of Minn. Stats. 88.16 and 88.17 and Minnesota State Fire Code (where adopted), are adopted by reference and made a part of this Code as if fully set forth at this point.

ARTICLE II

Open Burning

119-3. Purpose.

The purpose of this article is to establish permitted categories of open burn events for residences and farms within the city and provide for a permitting process for residential and agricultural open burning, except when such open burning is defined as a recreational fire as prescribed in this article.

119-4. Permit.

A. No person shall start or allow any open burning on any property in the city without first having obtained an open burn permit, except that a permit is not required for any fire that is a recreational fire as defined herein.

B. Application and Fees.

(1) Open burning permits shall be obtained by making application on a form prescribed by the department of natural resources (DNR) and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and adopted by the city. The permit application shall be presented to the Police Chief, or his or her designee, for reviewing and processing said applications.

(2) An open burning permit shall require a nonrefundable application fee. Application and permit fees shall be as prescribed in the fee schedule.

C. Issuance Process.

A burning permit application may be picked up at City Hall. Applicants shall return a completed application, to the Police Department. The request will then be submitted to the City Council for review and action. Once the permit is approved by the City Council the materials to be burned may then be piled for burning at which time a second inspection shall be scheduled to assess volume of material, and review fire safety considerations. One day before burning, the permit holder shall notify the City of Isanti Police Department of the proposed burn. The Police Chief has the authority determine that an open burn is not appropriate on the permitted date(s) due to a burning ban, air quality alert, weather, or other reasonable conditions. The Police Department shall notify the Mayor whether the burn will occur or not.

D. Issuance Standards.

(1) Open burn permits may be issued only for the following purposes:

(a) Elimination of fire or health hazard that cannot be abated by other practical means.

(b) Ground thawing for utility repair and construction.

(c) Disposal of vegetative matter for managing forest, prairie or wildlife habitat, and in the development and maintenance of land and rights-of-way where chipping, composting, land spreading or other alternative methods are not practical.

(d) Disposal of diseased trees generated on site, diseased or infected nursery stock, and diseased bee hives.

(e) Disposal of unpainted, untreated, non-glued lumber and wood shakes generated from construction, where recycling, reuse, removal or other alternative disposal methods are not practical.

(2) Fire training permits can only be issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). No fire may be allowed to smolder with no flame present.

(3) Open burning shall only be permitted on the date(s) outlined on the permit.

(4) Open burning may only occur on the property of the person requesting the permit.

119-5. Denial

If established criteria for the issuance of an open burning permit are not met, or if during review of said application it is determined that a practical alternative method for disposal of the material exists, or a pollution or nuisance condition would result, or if a burn event safety plan cannot be drafted to the satisfaction of the Police Chief, designee or City Council, the application for the open burning permit may be denied.

119-6. Permit Holder Responsibility

A. Prior to starting an open burn, the permit holder shall be responsible for confirming that no burning ban or air quality alert is in effect. Every open burn event shall be constantly attended by the permit holder or his competent representative. The open burning site shall have available, appropriate communication and fire suppression equipment as set out in the fire safety plan. The open burn fire shall be completely extinguished before the permit holder or his representative leaves the site. It is the responsibility of the permit holder to have a valid permit, as required by this article, available for inspection on the site by the city police department, fire department, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) representative, and/or department of natural resources (DNR) forest officer.

B. The permit holder is responsible for compliance and implementation of all general conditions, special conditions and the burn event safety plan as established in the permit issued. The permit holder shall be responsible for all costs incurred as a result of the burn, including, but not limited to, fire suppression and administrative fees.

119-7. Revocation

The open burning permit is subject to revocation at the discretion of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) commissioner, or department of natural resources (DNR) forest officer, the fire chief, or the police chief or designee. Reasons for revocation include, but are not limited to: a fire hazard existing or developing during the course of the burn, any of the conditions of the permit being violated during the course of the burn, pollution or nuisance conditions developing during the course of the burn, or a fire smoldering with no flame present.

119-8. Violations and Penalties.

Any person violating any provision of this chapter is guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction shall be punished by a fine of not to exceed $1,000 or imprisonment for a period not to exceed 90 days, or both, plus costs of prosecution in either case.

EFFECTIVE DATE

This Ordinance takes effect upon its passage and publication in the official newspaper of the City of Isanti.

Adopted by the City Council this 3rd day of January 2017.

Mayor George A. Wimmer

Attest:

Lindsey Giese

Human Resources/City Clerk

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 11, 2017

640924