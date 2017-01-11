On the Go upcoming events

Paint Parties

All month: Schedule your own private paint party at Cambridge Center for the Arts. You need a minimum of eight in your party and no more than 15. They offer a variety of great paintings to choose from. Each party lasts approximately 2-2.5 hours. $25 Members, $35 Non-Members. They supply all the materials and the snacks. You may bring wine if you wish. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge. Info: 763-552-0320 or [email protected]

GriefShare at Long Lake Lutheran Church

Wednesdays: Long Lake Lutheran Church invites the community to join them for GriefShare on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. It is free. For more information contact Sharon Sudeith at 763-444-4483 or visit www.longlakeluth.org. For general information on the GriefShare program, visit www.griefshare.org.

Free Computer Class at Joy Lutheran

Thursday, Jan. 12: The class runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a beginning computer class, but will benefit people at all skill levels. Topics include: computer terminology, the parts inside the computer, tips for buying one, should you buy a laptop, pros and cons of different stores and time for questions. This is not a hands on class, but demonstration and discussion. To register call 763-689-5912.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Thursday, Jan. 12: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Braham Area High School, 531 Elmhurst Ave. S. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

What’s New for Flowers in 2017

Thursday, Jan. 12: A free presentation will be held at 7 p.m. at the Isanti County Government Center in Cambridge, lower level, on “What’s New for Flowers in 2017.” This is free to the public presentation, although reservations are required by calling 763-689-1810.

Suicide Survivor Group

Thursday, Jan. 12: Suicide Survivor Group, come let’s talk about it. Offered the second Thursday of the month at Immannuel Lutheran Church of Brunswick at 7 p.m., 2088 Highway 70, Mora (three blocks off Highway 65 and Highway 70). Questions, contact Joan at 952-393-0201.

Knit-Crochet Night

Friday, Jan. 13: All are welcome to join for a knit-crochet night from 6-8 p.m. at the Cambridge Yarn Store, 222 S. Ashland St.

Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution

Saturday, Jan. 14: Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus (formerly Elim Baptist), 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-10:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. Bring boxes or baskets to carry home the food. There are no income or residency requirements. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Questions, contact Ruby’s Pantry site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.

Knit and Crochet Meeting

Saturday, Jan. 14: The ladies of Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti invite interested knitters or crochet enthusiasts of all ages to come to their monthly meeting, which is held on the second Saturday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Embroidery & Ink on Main Street in Isanti. A ministry that started with offering baptismal blankets to its members expanded to prayer shawls and lap blankets which are given to those in the military, homebound or other people in need. They have yarn available to use. The group is also expanding to include quilters. For more information or directions, contact Debbie Bray at 763-444-8303 or the church office 763-444-9201.

Adult Forum at Common Ground

Sunday, Jan. 15: All are invited to an upcoming Adult Forum at Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, “What the Bible Says About Sex.” All are welcome to join for a presentation and discussion at 11 a.m. on what the Bible does and does not have to say about sex. Church located at 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge.

Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution

Tuesday, Jan. 17: Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2-5 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not enter the fairground’s parking lot before 1 p.m. They have to re-register everyone (which is an annual process) for food, therefore please bring your picture ID and a utility bill in your name with your current address. If you do not have a picture ID bring two utility bills in your name with your current address.

Parkinson’s Support Group

Wednesday, Jan. 18: Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. in the family room at a new location, Gables East, 548 First Ave. W., Cambridge. Individuals with Parkinson’s Disease, their families, friends and caregivers are invited to attend.

Knit-Crochet Night

Friday, Jan. 20: All are welcome to join for a knit-crochet night from 6-8 p.m. at the Cambridge Yarn Store, 222 S. Ashland St.

Open Studio

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Join fellow artists in a non-competitive, relaxed and people friendly atmosphere to work on your own art with your own supplies from 9 a.m. to noon. No instruction. All mediums are welcome. If using oils, use odorless turpentine and bring a table cover. Snacks are welcome. This is a great way to meet other artists and enjoy getting to know each other. No registration necessary, you may come at any time. No charge. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge. Info: 763-552-0320.

Writers Group

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Open to all writers of all levels and you may join this group at any time. Informal and friendly, they meet regularly every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., City Center Mall. More info: [email protected] or 763-552-0320.S