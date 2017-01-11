Notice of Sales – CITY OF ISANTI

PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY

Please be notified that the City of Isanti has approved the sale of surplus property at Wayne Pike Auction Company in Princeton, Minnesota. The date and time of auction will be at the auctioneers choice and listed on their auction bill which can be accessed at www.waynepikeauction.com or by contacting them at (763) 389-5700. The item to be auctioned is as follows:

2004 Chevrolet Cavalier

Dated this 11th Day of January, 2017

Donald C. Lorsung

City Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 11, 2017

641132