Notice of Public Hearings – ISANTI COUNTY

Board of Commissioners

Notice of Public Hearing

The Isanti County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a public hearing, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 373.41, for 9:30 AM on January 18, 2017, in the County Board Room, Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Avenue Southwest, Cambridge, Minnesota, 55008.

The purpose of the public hearing is to review and consider adopting the 2017 Isanti County fee schedule. The proposed fee schedule is available for review at the Isanti County Auditors Office in the Government Center.

For further information regarding said hearing, contact the Isanti County Administrators Office at (763) 689-3859.

By order of the Isanti County Board, this 3rd day of January, 2017.

Kevin VanHooser,

Isanti County Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 11, 2017

640150