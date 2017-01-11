Man charged with criminal vehicular operation  while under influence of alcohol

A female passenger was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale after her driver was allegedly driving drunk and slid the car into a ditch, eventually becoming airborne, striking a large tree and landing on its roof. A female passenger was airlifted following a roll-over accident on Jan. 17. Photo provided by Isanti County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Alan Fridstrom, 25, of St. Francis, was charged Jan. 10 before Judge James Dehn in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge with two counts of gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm under the influence of alcohol; and gross misdemeanors DWI and driving with a revoked license.

His bail was set at $20,000 without conditions or $2,000 with conditions and next court appearance for Feb. 9.

The incident occurred at 1 a.m. Jan. 7 along the 3120 block of 398th Avenue Northwest, Stanchfield.

After the vehicle landed, the occupants were able to walk to a nearby residence and call 911.

According to the criminal complaint, a review of Fridstrom’s driving record shows his driving status is revoked and he has a DWI conviction from November 2014 in Wright County.

According to the criminal complaint:

Isanti County law enforcement officers were dispatched to a roll-over crash. The complainants reported Fridstrom and a female walked to their home and said they had just rolled their vehicle. The complainants reported the female had stopped breathing several times and was unconscious.

Upon arrival, Isanti County Deputy Todd Willenbring and Isanti County Deputy Jason Sievert found a female laying on the kitchen floor, and Fridstrom with a bloody face seated at a table.

Joseph Alan Fridstrom

The female was going in and out of consciousness and was incoherent. Her eyes were pointing in different directions, indicative of a possible brain injury. She would scream out in pain every time she moved her right arm. She was turned over to Allina Ambulance and Air Care, and flown to North Memorial.

Fridstrom said he was the driver of the vehicle, and they were on the way home from a business in Stanchfield where he had a few beers. He said he felt he was OK to drive.

While speaking with the Fridstrom, Sievert could smell an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him.

He also observed Fridstrom’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, and he had droopy eyelids. Fridstrom submitted to a breath test with a result of 0.105.

Fridstrom was transported to Cambridge Medical Center for treatment where a one-hitter pipe and a bag of marijuana were recovered from his jacket.

A search warrant was obtained, and a blood sample was taken from Fridstrom.

The blood sample was submitted to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.

The crash scene investigation concluded the 2003 Saturn Vue had been traveling westbound on County Road 3 when it veered to the south ditch where it went sideways into the ditch.

The vehicle then became airborne after hitting a driveway approach. The vehicle then struck a large pine tree and came to rest upside down on its roof.