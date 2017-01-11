Lowell Durham, age 85, of Cambridge, MN passed away at his home with loved ones at his side on January 10, 2017.

Lowell was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA to Anna Fern Dodge (Anderson) and Jack Durham until moving to Dalbo, MN in 1946 with his mother and sister, Joyce (Sutter). As a child in Los Angeles, Lowell acted in the 1935 version of “The Magnificent Obsession.” In 1948, Lowell enlisted in the Navy where he served for four years. After leaving the Navy, Lowell worked as a Tool and Die Maker for Honeywell until he retired in 1988.

Lowell married his wife Rosemary (Doble) in 1953 and to this union four boys were born. With his family and friends, Lowell enjoyed and shared a variety of hobbies such as flying small-engine airplanes, rebuilding airplanes, cars, trucks, and boats, as well as fishing and camping. Many enjoyable hours were spent tinkering, attending fly-ins, and traveling around the country.

Lowell is survived by his beloved wife Rosemary; children Jack (Lynette), Lowell Alan (Patty), Darrel (Angie), Brian (Diane); his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Allina Health Hospice as well as the Fairview Oncology Department of Princeton.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 28th from 1-4 p.m. at the Isanti Community Center. Memorial donations are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Cancer Center. Online condolences at StrikeFuneral.com.

