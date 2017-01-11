Foreston man charged with felony drug possession

A traffic stop for suspicious activity has led to felony drug charges for a Foreston man. Kurt Jerome Wildhart

Kirt Jerome Wildhart, 38, was charged before Judge James Dehn on Dec. 30 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge with felony fifth-degree drug possession, gross misdemeanor giving peace officer false name, and misdemeanors driving with a revoked license and not providing proof of insurance on motor vehicle.

His bail was set at $30,000 without conditions or $10,000 with conditions and next court appearance for Jan. 11.

The incident occurred around 1:41 a.m. on Dec. 28 when the vehicle was stopped at the Walbo boat landing in Springvale Township on Highway 95, west of Cambridge.

According to the criminal complaint, Wildhart has prior convictions for fourth-degree drugs from Mille Lacs County in July 2002, first-degree methamphetamine manufacturing from Mille Lacs County in July 2002, first-degree drugs from Crow Wing County in March 2002 and fourth-degree controlled substance from Mille Lacs County in January 2002.

According to the criminal complaint:

Isanti County Sgt. Chad Meyer was traveling westbound on Highway 95 when he observed a vehicle at the Walbo Boat Landing. Due to the time and location, this was a suspicious vehicle. Meyer activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle.

The vehicle was occupied by a male driver who could not provide a driver’s license or proof of insurance, but said he was Kurt Eugene Wildhirt.

Meyer provided that information to dispatch who showed this individual as valid and clear. Meyer had suspicions this may be a false name and asked dispatch to send a driver’s license photo to his squad computer. The driver indicated he was waiting at the boat landing for another person.

Viewing the driver’s license photo at his squad, Meyer was suspicious the individual had provided a false name and requested Isanti County Deputy John McCarty respond to his location.

McCarty arrived to assist and after both officers viewed the driver’s license photo and compared specific features, it was determined the driver had provided a false name and date of birth of a real person. The officers located a birth certificate for Kirt Jerome Wildhirt, and after comparing driver’s license photos, it was determined this was the driver. A criminal history check showed an outstanding felony warrant and a revoked license for Wildhirt and he was placed under arrest.

Incident to arrest, two small bags with a substance consistent with marijuana were located in Wildhirt’s coat. In plain view in the driver’s front seat was a glass bubble pipe with residue consistent with a methamphetamine pipe. A small scale and a small crystal-like rock were also located on the driver’s side floor of the vehicle. The pipe and rock field-tested positive for methamphetamine.