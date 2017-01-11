Ernest Noga, age 87 of Isanti, passed away January 10, 2017 surrounded by his family.

Ernest “Ernie” Noga was born April 1, 1929 in Hale Township, Minnesota to John and Pauline (Shocinski) Noga. He grew up in Silver Lake, Minnesota and attended St. Adalbert School and Country School. Ernie enlisted in the Army in 1947, was Sargent 1st Class in the Korean War, and served his country for four years. In 1951 Ernie married Marilyn (Kadlec) and they moved to Spring Lake Park, then to Fridley where they lived for 27 years. He worked at Waldorf Paper Co. for 37 years. They belonged to St. William’s parish where they served assisting with the liturgy. They then moved to Lindstrom and Ernie was involved with the local VFW post. In 1989 they moved to Cambridge and in December of that year Ernie retired. They were active at Christ the King Catholic Church and Ernie led a prayer group there. In 2004 they moved to Isanti and attended and served at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; eight children, Rick (Luann) Noga, Jean (Bob) Bialke, Joan (Terry) Scroggins, Ron Noga, Diane (Tim) Anderson, Debbie (Zeke) Richter, Rob Noga, and Julie (Kim) Vickroy; one brother, Leonard; 24 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and by many other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ed, Leo, Jack and Irvin.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, January 14th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti with Father Don Wagner as Celebrant. Visitation from 9:30 until service time at the church on Saturday. Interment at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery in Cambridge. Military honors provided by Isanti VFW, Post 2735. Online condolences may be placed at StrikeFuneral.com.

