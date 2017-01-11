County – ISANTI COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

COUNTY BOARD 2017 MEETING SCHEDULE

Public Notice is hereby given that the Isanti County Board of Commissioners has set their meeting schedule for 2017. Beginning January 18, 2017, County Board meetings will be on the first and third Wednesdays of every month beginning at 9:00 a.m. All meetings will be held in the Isanti County Board Room of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge, Minnesota 55008.

By order of the Isanti County Board of Commissioners this 3rd day of January, 2017.

Kevin VanHooser

Isanti County Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 11, 2017

640134