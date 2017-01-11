Braham pastor inspired to combat local drug abuse

Braham pastor Gary Shaw wants his community to unite to fight drug abuse. The pup tent Gary Shaw said the young man lived in for a period in the swamp outside Braham. Photo provided

Shaw, who is pastor at Friendship Assembly of God, was the primary organizer of a Braham United Against Drugs community meeting that took place at the Braham Event Center on Nov. 29 last year. Many Braham residents attended the meeting, which featured addresses from local law enforcement leaders.

Shaw led the meeting and told the audience a story of his own about meeting a young man addicted to methamphetamine and trying to help him break his addiction.

For Shaw this young man “put a human face on the drug problem here in Braham,” he said, inspiring him to want to do something about drugs in his community – that night’s meeting was the first step.

Shaw was working in his church office the day he met the young man. Shaw heard what sounded like crying, and at first mistook it for part of a song playing on the speaker system over the church’s front door. When he went to look for the source of the sound, and Shaw found a “young, sandy-haired guy” sitting with his back against the church, crying and praying the Lord’s prayer. Shaw invited him inside.

“Really about the first thing he said to me was, ‘I’m on meth,’” Shaw said.

Since meeting the young man, Shaw has kept in touch with him and made three attempts to help enroll him in Teen Challenge, a residential drug treatment program, one of which was successful.

The first time Shaw brought him into the church, the young man told him he felt he could beat his addiction himself.

“I’ve had enough experience visiting with people in jail to know that willpower just doesn’t cut it in most cases with drug abuse,” Shaw said.

Shaw and his wife have worked with a jail ministry in the past, and their daughter and son-in-law have both worked with Teen Challenge.

Shaw has come to see drug outreach as one of the things that can define his relatively young church, which started in 2007.

“I can’t separate it from what I do here and my faith,” he said.

Shaw eventually learned the young man is homeless. He said the young man has a girlfriend in Braham, and he would stay with friends when he could, although relationships between drug addicts can tend to be short-lived.

“In talking with our chief of police, I found out that in the summer time, the police will chase him out of people’s tree houses,” Shaw said. “Anywhere he can find to get out of the elements. Just before it got too cold here, he was living in a pup tent just down the road here in the swamp.”

The first time Shaw convinced the young man to apply for Teen Challenge, a few days before he was scheduled to start treatment, he became uncertain. The day he was scheduled to head into treatment, Shaw went to pick him up, but he refused to go.

“He looked at me and he said, ‘Pastor Gary, go away,’” Shaw said.

After that the young man continued to use drugs, but he and Shaw never entirely lost contact. The young man would disappear and reappear, show up high or call Shaw looking to get bailed out of jail, Shaw said.

Shaw would refuse to supply bail money, but he would also reassure the young man he would help him get into Teen Challenge if he felt ready to do so.

Eventually, Shaw suggested to the young man that they simply visit Teen Challenge’s Minneapolis facility, no strings attached. While there, they filled out an application, and another check of the young man’s resources was performed to determine his eligibility for aid. During this check, the young man’s mother was located and found to have insurance. Her insurance company was willing to pay for one month of treatment.

This time, during the period before the young man could get in and begin treatment, Shaw allowed the young man to stay with him to keep him in away from untoward influences in town.

“When he was with us, he was a gentleman,” Shaw said. “He made cookies with my wife, and we played games at night. Part of my desire was just to show him what a stable house can look like, and what two people that love each other look like.”

During this short stay, Shaw would bring the young man with him to the church each day.

One day, the young man asked to take a short walk outside with his girlfriend. Shaw said he could go between Friendship Assembly of God and Subway, one block away.

The young man returned late and high.

“Between here and Subway, a block, he found connections, and he got high,” Shaw said.

Although Shaw brought the young man back home, he left the next day, on foot, heading for Braham for a cigarette, he told Shaw. Shaw told him not to come back to his house high. He didn’t.

The young man only returned again the day he started treatment.

After an initial no-visitation period of treatment was over, Shaw went and saw the young man.

“(He was) bright-eyed,” Shaw said, “sporting a cowboy hat, and friends with everybody, helping out in the kitchen.”

The success was cut short after the month in Teen Challenge was over. Shaw was hoping Teen Challenge would be able to successfully recommend to the insurance company that more treatment was necessary, but during the interim, the young man’s friends were able to pick him up.

“His friends went down, picked him up (and) brought him right back here, and right back into drugs,” Shaw said.

As Shaw began to understand the local drug problem, he started conferring with other Braham pastors, and later Braham business owners, about doing something to combat drug abuse and related issues locally.

One business owner told Shaw they had found a hypodermic needle in their flower box. Another told him they had seen people pulling in at the laundromat with no laundry, followed a few minutes later by a group of young people on bikes. A few minutes later, all would quickly disappear.

Shaw says he wants the community to come together both to aid law enforcement in their work against drug abuse and to find small ways civilians can fight drug abuse on their own, especially by aiding users who want to seek treatment.

“There’s always a place for law enforcement,” Shaw said. “There’s guys that have to go to jail, but there’s also people that are on the verge, or on the edge of going one way or the other, and sometimes it’s just one person saying, ‘I care about you, and I would help you if you want help.’”

The Braham United Against Drugs meeting organized by Shaw and Braham’s faith and business community was the first step of this process. Shaw said over 70 people signed up in support of the effort, and another community meeting is in the works for the end of January.

Two ideas Shaw suggests for the future are the formation of a neighborhood drug watch and a listing of people who know how to help start the process of seeking treatment or help with related issues.

“I would love to see just a good old-fashioned three-ring binder,” he said, explaining the listing idea, “and in that is … all our connections in town that we can help people in different areas.”

Shaw suggested copies of such a binder listing could be kept at the Police Department office, City Hall, the school and every church. A person who is on drugs or knows someone who is could access the binder at one of those locations for an organized list of resources to help with drug treatment and other issues like homelessness or joblessness. The binder would also list local people with knowledge about accessing the resources in the binder. For example, Shaw has had a lot of experience with the procedures to enroll in Teen Challenge, so his contact information could be listed to help a person start that process.

The day before the Braham United Against Drugs event, Shaw got a phone call from the Kanabec County hospital. The young man was in the emergency room asking for him; he had been brought to the hospital after being reported running down the highway naked.

Shaw took the young man home, dried off his clothes and dropped him off near his girlfriend’s in Braham. He wouldn’t let the young man stay at his house, but he reiterated that he would be willing to help the young man seek treatment when he was ready.

A third attempt to convince the young man to reapply for Teen Challenge was unsuccessful, but on the night of the Braham United Against Drugs community meeting, Shaw said the young man showed up in the parking lot at Friendship Assembly of God, gave him a hug and said, “Thanks for caring.”