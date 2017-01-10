Central Minnesota Jobs & Training Services receives $758,844 grant

Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services Inc. recently announced it was awarded a grant of $758,844 from Senior Service America Inc.

Almost 90 percent of this grant – originally from the U.S. Department of Labor – will provide temporary employment to at least 114 low-income older adults living in Aitkin, Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Pine, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties.

These older adults will participate in the Senior Community Service Employment Program, a major program of the Older Americans Act. SCSEP is the only federal government program mandated to assist unemployed older adults seeking to rejoin the workforce by working in their community.

“We are very pleased to continue our support of Central Minnesota Jobs & Training Services for the 10th consecutive year,” said Tony Sarmiento, Senior Service America executive director.

CMJTS has received this annual SCSEP grant since 2006. Senior Service America is the second largest sponsor of SCSEP after a national grant competition held this year.

“The SCSEP program delivers a triple win for older adults and the entire community,” said Barbara Chaffee, CEO of Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services Inc. “First, SCSEP participants are helping more than 50 local community, faith-based, and public agencies carry out their mission, including Aitkin County Historical Society, Cloquet Workforce Center, Lakes and Pines, Monticello Help Center, and Changing Gaits, just to mention a few. Second, older workers are receiving on-the-job training to enhance their skills. And third, older workers are keeping healthy by remaining connected and not isolated in their community.”

“Many low-income older adults want and need paid work,” said Donna Satterthwaite, Senior Service America Director of Employment Services. “By serving their community, older workers receive renewed skills as well as renewed hope, knowing that they are not forgotten. Older Minnesotans are fortunate to be given the opportunity through SCSEP and the dedicated staff of Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services.”

Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services

Since 1984, Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services Inc., a nonprofit employment and training agency, has provided leadership in building a skilled workforce.

Through career counseling, job training, and strong business relationships, CMJTS helps entry-level to experienced workers—youth to senior citizens—train for and gain meaningful employment. CMJTS is a partner in the Minnesota Workforce System, providing employment and training services in central Minnesota.