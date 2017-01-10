Community & People Cambridge Medical Center holds appreciation luncheon for first responders Published January 10, 2017 at 3:44 pm By Austin Gerth Cambridge Medical Center staff members Joshua Grulke, Wendy Baumgardt, Gayle Erickson, Astrid Saether, Crystal Lifto, Bridget Olson and Susan Eisenbacher serve food in their Santa hats during an appreciation luncheon held for law enforcement and first responders on Dec. 22 at Cambridge Medical Center. Photos by Austin Gerth Cambridge Police Chief Timothy Dwyer and Cambridge Medical Center CEO Gary Shaw visit during the luncheon. First responders and law enforcement enjoyed an appreciation lunch Dec. 22 in Cambridge Medical Center’s Foundation Room.