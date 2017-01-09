SAC’s receives ECE Touchstone Energy Community Award

Pictured are Isanti County Commission on Aging officers Eileen Stitz, Lewis Leasure, Jeannie Winselman and Mary Sarault.

Recognizing the outreach and innovation behind a growing success story, East Central Energy recently named the SAC’s Enrichment Center in Cambridge its 2016 Touchstone Energy® Community Award winner.

The Friendship Café in the City Center Mall is the welcome mat to SAC’s, a vibrant community that is blossoming by the day.

Through carefully nurtured partnerships with local government, business and nonprofits, the center is becoming the hub for Isanti County seniors across the age spectrum.

The Isanti County Commission on Aging, a mostly volunteer group of trailblazers with a passion to serve, provides the energy and ideas that fuel the SACs mission.

“It’s like food for the soul,” said Mary Sarault, chairman of the ICCOA Board of Directors, when asked to describe SAC’s. “It’s people visiting, enjoying activities and making connections, plus they’re able to get home-cooked, nutritious meals at an affordable price.”

“It’s kind of like a family,” said board member Jeannie Winselman. “Last year one of the waitresses here gave a winter coat to one of the fellows who comes in sometimes. We notice if they have a need and we take care of them.”

Housed for decades in an old parsonage that had little parking and was badly in need of repairs, the senior center was facing closure when the city of Cambridge offered it space in the mall. The move occurred in July 2014, and the Friendship Café opened that August. This fall, nearly 1,000 people were being served monthly.

“We went out door knocking, we held fundraisers, and thanks to this community, we raised $120,000 to redo the space here in the mall. Our goal was to have a sustainable business that would help keep the senior center going,” Sarault said.

Board member Lewis Leasure has coordinated the Friday volunteer breakfast for 20 years. He’s happy to see more people of all ages coming to enjoy it.

“Finding ways to market the center to everyone” is a major focus for the board, said Eileen Stitz, who works with community relations and writes most of the grant applications for SAC’s.

The center’s website, sacsmn.org, and the café’s Facebook page are new tools in the outreach effort.

ECE presents the Touchstone Energy Community Award annually to an organization that embodies the Touchstone Energy values of integrity, innovation and commitment to community.

As the local winner, SAC’s Enrichment Center will receive a $500 cash award, a plaque and will be entered in competition for the statewide Touchstone Energy Community Award.

For more information visit eastcentralenergy.com.