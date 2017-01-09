No injuries reported in Springvale Township house fire

No one was injured during a house fire reported Friday evening in Springvale Township.

According to a press release provided by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 6, at approximately 9:03 p.m., Isanti County Dispatch received a 911 phone call reporting a house along the 33000 block of Walbo Drive in Springvale Township was filling with smoke.

Upon arrival of deputies, all individuals in the house were assisted out of the house. A deputy attempted to use a fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire but was unsuccessful. Cambridge Fire Department arrived on scene and started to fight the fire when some kerosene that was stored in the house ignited.

Two Cambridge firefighters were evaluated by Allina Ambulance and cleared. Cambridge Fire Department eventually extinguished the fire.

At this time the fire is believed to be an accident. Also assisting were the Dalbo Fire Department and Allina Ambulance.