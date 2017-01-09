Female passenger injured in roll-over accident

A female passenger was transported to North Memorial Hospital, and the driver is facing DUI charges, following a roll-over accident around 1 a.m. Jan. 7.

According to a press release by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, Isanti County Dispatch received a 911 phone call reporting a single vehicle roll-over accident near the 3100 block of 389th Avenue Northwest in Dalbo Township.

Upon arrival, deputies found a female to be semi-conscious, but breathing, on the kitchen floor of a nearby residence where the two occupants of the vehicle had walked to. Deputies administered first aid to the female until she was transported by helicopter to North Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The male driver was taken to Cambridge Medical Center for treatment, and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. His name is being withheld until he is formally charged. The name of the female victim is being withheld at this time.

Assisting at the scene were the Dalbo Fire Department, Isanti County Safety and Rescue and Allina Ambulance.