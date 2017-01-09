CambridgeACT on Alzheimer’s: The importance of an annual medication review

The CambridgeACT on Alzheimer’s Survey Team

In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community, reduce the stigma associated with Alzheimer’s disease and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article will highlight the importance of having an annual medication review.

A medication review is sitting down with a pharmacist, one on one, and get your questions answered. You can ask for a consultation with your pharmacist to discuss your medications. He or she will help you understand why you are taking them, how to take them in a safe and optimal way, and how to manage potential side effects. Pharmacists also offer tips on managing medications, such as organizing your pills or setting reminders to take them.

There may be changes you want to suggest, concerns you may have or questions that you want answered. If you or the person you are caring for are taking multiple medications, it can be challenging to keep track of the different dosages and instructions. It’s important to get expert advice on managing your medications, especially if over-the-counter products, vitamin supplements or herbal supplements are also part of the mix.

Anyone taking multiple medications may benefit from a one on one discussion with a pharmacist about their medications. This includes older adults, people with chronic health conditions and people who take over the counter medication and natural health products in addition to their prescriptions.

If you think you would like to set up a medication review for yourself or the person you are caring for, ask your pharmacist for details. Each pharmacy handles a medication review differently.

Lighten up on yourself. No one is perfect. Gently accept your humanness. ~Deborah Day

For more information about the CambridgeACT on Alzheimer’s call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192. For information about local resources contact Jayne Mund at 763-689-8811.

Your input and assistance is valuable. Let’s ACT together to create and sustain a dementia friendly community. There is Hope. There is Help.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the third Tuesday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. at Mill Ridge Terrace, 235 Fern St. N., Cambridge. Contact Molly Carlson for more information at [email protected] or call 763-691-6172.

• Alzheimer’s Association, Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter, www.alz.org/mnnd, 800-272-3900 24-hour helpline.