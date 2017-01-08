Thank you for supporting winter clothing drive

Dear Editor:

Lakes and Pines would like to extend a big “thank you” to Neighborhood National Bank for their generous donation of winter outerwear items to the Early Head Start-Head Start Program. Lakes and Pines received many hats, mittens, scarves and gloves-mittens.

All donated items will be given to families who are enrolled in the Early Head Start-Head Start Program with Lakes and Pines. For more information about the Lakes and Pines’ Head Start Program, visit www.lakesandpines.org or call 800-832-6082 ext. 138.

Lakes and Pines Community Action Council