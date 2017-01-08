Jeannie Winselman and Audrey Clough

SAC’s Enrichment Center

With each New Year comes a new set of resolutions for a happier and healthier you. As 2017 begins, many of us are making resolutions to eat better, exercise, watch our weight, and see our health care provider more often. All of these can make you healthier and feel better.

The American Geriatrics Society’s Health in Aging Foundation recommends 10 healthy New Year’s resolutions for older adults to help them become and stay healthy. The resolutions are as follows:

1) Eat fruits, vegetables, fish, whole grains, low-fat dairy and healthy fats. We still need healthy foods, but fewer calories.

2) Consider a multivitamin.

3) Be active. Physical activity can be safe and healthy for older adults.

4) See your health care provider regularly. Schedule an annual wellness visit to discuss health screenings.

5) Toast with a smaller glass. Excessive drinking can cause depression, increased chances of falling, trouble sleeping, and other health problems.

6) Guard against falls. Eliminate items in your home that are easy to trip over and install shower-bathtub grab bars and night lights.

7) Give your brain a workout. The more you use your mind, the better it will work. So read, do crossword puzzles or Sudoku, or take a course at Anoka Ramsey Community College or through Cambridge-Isanti Community Education.

8) Quit smoking. It’s never too late to quit and reduce your risk of future health problems.

9) Speak up when you feel down or anxious. If you have any signs of depression, talk to your health care provider and reach out to family and friends.

10) Get plenty of sleep. Older people need at least 7-8 hours a night.

Happy 2017. We’re glad to have another exciting year in the books at SAC’s Enrichment Center, and we are looking forward to everything the New Year will bring.

Weekly Events at SAC’s

Thursday, Jan. 5:

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking Wellness.

• 10:15 a.m. – “Bunco.”

• Noon – “500” Cards.

Friday, Jan. 6:

• Friday Breakfast is open from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

• Friendship Cafe lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9:

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:30 a.m. – Wellness Walking.

• 1 p.m. – Bridge.

• 1 p.m. – Board meeting.

Tuesday, Jan. 10:

• 10 a.m. – Adult Coloring.

• 10 a.m. – Edward Jones Coffee Club.

• 10 a.m. – Knit & Stitch.

• 12:30 p.m. – “Hand and Foot” Cards.

Wednesday, Jan. 11:

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9 a.m. – Cribbage.

Thursday, Jan. 12:

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• Noon – “500” cards.

Upcoming Events:

• Wednesday, Jan. 18: Rise Up Old Men is playing at the Plymouth Playhouse Theater. We will be leaving the Center at 10:15 a.m., not 10:30 a.m., because we plan to eat at the Green Mill. Please come in and pay for the event ahead of time or call to confirm your spot. We have one spot available.

• Wednesday, Feb. 8: I am booking another trip down to the Plymouth Playhouse Theater to see the same play Rise Up Old Men. Call 763-689-6555 to make a reservation. People say it’s a great play.

• Look on our webpage for more events happening in the next couple of months: sacsmn.org.