Thomas A. Belland

Thomas “Tom” Alfred Belland of Braham passed away at home on December 29, 2016 surrounded by several of his loved ones. He was 81 years old.

Tom was born on March 20, 1935 in Little Canada, Minnesota to Edmund and Elizabeth (Bibeau) Belland. He was the youngest of nine children and grew up as a farmer in Little Canada.

In 1962, he married Cecelia Ufkes of Vadnais Heights, and in 1968, Tom moved himself and growing family to Braham, MN. There were many things that Tom loved: his wife, his 1964 Pontiac Catalina and seeing things flourish. Hard work made him feel useful. He was fiercely proud and family focused. He loved nature, summer heat and wildflowers in the pasture. He said many times “I love to farm.” He took pleasure in simple things: a straight fence, a new crop, newborn calves, the first tomato and ear of corn from the garden, auctions, horses, good whiskey and playing cards.

He would come in from the field for lunch, hold and feed the newest baby so Mom would have a little break. Much to her delight, he’d bring her wild roses, tiger lilies or a collection of smaller flowers in his snuff box. Sadly, when Mom passed away last year, some of his fire was gone. He is now reunited with his wife of 53 years and the many family members who preceded him. He will not be lonely, but will be missed greatly by those he left behind. Until we meet again, much love to you.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents Edmund and Elizabeth Belland; wife, Cecelia; grandson Micheal Belland; sisters, Josephine Thissen, Clara Miron, Marie Riopel, Sister Francoise Belland, Sister Mary Ann Belland, Louise Schueller; and brother Isidore; as well as their spouses.

He is survived by his children, Gregory (Debbie), Joseph (Tamara), Michelle (Brian) Oquist, Elizabeth (Jeff) Aldrich, Thomas (Krisanda Corelli), Jacque, Jacquelynne (Richard) Nordstrom, Michael (Michelle), Colleen (Patrick) Baker, Peter (Brenda), Paul (Kathy), Stephen (Krissy), and Edmund (Marissa); 26 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; Sister Jean Margaret O.S.F; many other relatives and friends.

A Funeral Mass was held on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Braham. Interment was in the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery.