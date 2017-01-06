Ruth Ann “Tootie” Nelson passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85 surrounded by family on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Abbott Northwest Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tootie was born April 18, 1931 in Dunnell, MN to George and Mathilda (Bruhn) Rosburg. Tootie was the eighth of nine children. When Tootie was in 3rd grade the family moved to the Braham area. Tootie attended church at the North Maple Ridge Covenant Church and was confirmed there on July 27, 1947. That church continued to hold a special place in her heart and is where Tootie will be buried. Tootie attended school in Braham and graduated from Braham High School in 1949.

Tootie married Larry Pangerl on January 12, 1950. They purchased Tootie’s childhood farm and raised their two children, Gary and Daryl. Tootie helped farm, but also worked at the Braham and Mora meat lockers. During this time Tootie also was able to complete a long time goal by getting her Red Cross certification as a swimming instructor and began teaching swimming lessons at Spectacle Lake.

Larry passed away on February 24, 1974 after an accident while snowmobiling at the family hunting land north of Nashwalk, MN.

Tootie later married Lloyd Nelson on December 17, 1976. Lloyd had three children, John, Laurie and LeslieAnn. Tootie again helped farm, raised children and taught swimming lessons. Tootie was able to teach swimming lessons from home in their pool during this time.

Throughout her life, Tootie enjoyed many creative hobbies including knitting, crocheting and sewing. She was a member of the local “knit-wits” club and always enjoyed getting together with them. Many people received quilts or afghans for graduations, birthdays, weddings or just because she wanted you to have one. Tootie also was an avid bowler for many years; she bowled on leagues or just for fun. But the one passion that Tootie enjoyed the most was teaching swimming. She taught swimming for about 50 years and it gave her great joy. She not only taught at Spectacle Lake and at her home pool, but she also was willing to go to wherever she was needed to help with any aspect of teaching a young person to swim or to improve their swimming ability.

Tootie has been an active member of the Braham Covenant Church for many years. Her faith and church family were a very special and important part of her life.

After retiring from farming, Tootie and Lloyd enjoyed traveling in their motorhome. They traveled to many places, sometimes on their own, sometimes with family and friends. They took their motorhome as far away as Alaska, but sometimes they parked the motorhome at a neighbors so Tootie could cook meals for them when they were busy working on a project that needed to be done. Many winters were spent away from the Minnesota cold in Arizona, California, Texas or another warm state visiting family and friends. When not traveling, Tootie would enjoy having family and friends come to her home to share a meal, and she always made sure you did not go home hungry. Tootie was very generous and was always doing what she could to help out, whether it was by providing a meal, teaching sewing or swimming to a young person or donating to her church in whatever way she could. Tootie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She will be greatly missed.

Tootie was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Larry; her brothers Bill, Pete, Bud and Fritz and her sisters Sis, Ardeth and Esther.

Tootie is survived by husband Lloyd; her sons, Gary Pangerl (Nancy Lee), Daryl (Robyn) Pangerl; Lloyd’s children, John Nelson (Jill MacMillan), Laurie (Roger) Lindquist, LeslieAnn (Mark) Elfman; grandchildren, David (Crystal) Pangerl, Mike (Chelsey) Pangerl, Wyatt Lindquist, Evan Lindquist, Olivia Elfman, Maxwell Elfman and Garrison Elfman; great-grandchildren, Derek Pangerl and Paige Pangerl; brother Louis (Dee) Rosburg; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service was held on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Braham Covenant Church with Rev. Steve Jennisch officiating. Music was provided by Heidi Gray and Rick Stromberg. Honorary urn bearer was Louis Rosburg. Inurnment was at North Maple Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements were by the Rock-Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.