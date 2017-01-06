Learn more about family law at free program

The Refuge Network, a program of Family Pathways, is sponsoring a free, open to the public, Family Law Clinic at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Family Pathways, 1575 East First Avenue, Cambridge.

Attendees can learn the basics on dissolution and custody from the presentation, can receive helpful materials, and possibly have questions answered by an attorney.

Also, there may be an opportunity that evening, after the presentation for two individuals to meet with an attorney for an individual consultation. Consultations will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For further information visit www.therefugenetwork.org or call 763-689-3532.