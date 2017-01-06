Find Financial Peace

Looking forward to your post-holiday credit card statements? Whether you simply want to make smarter financial decisions or you’ve become frightened by your debt, participate in Financial Peace. It significantly benefits people of all ages and incomes.

Financial Peace University gives you the information and wisdom to make smarter decisions. The community is invited to participate. This is information everyone needs but few are ever taught.

Millions of people have had positive experiences participating in Financial Peace University (FPU). They’ve worked a plan, rewritten their stories and changed their futures. The average participant pays off thousands of dollars in debt.

The class meets for nine weeks, one day a week. The content is taught via video. It’s fun and practical.

The biggest threat to our marriages is stress about money. FPU strengthens families, improves communication and offers singles accountability.

Learn to live like no one else so that someday you can live and give like no one else.

A new 9-week group starts Sunday, Jan. 8, 10:15 a.m. at Cambridge Lutheran Church. You’re invited even if you have taken the course before and simply want a refresher.

For more information: CambridgeLutheran.org, [email protected] , 763-689-1211.