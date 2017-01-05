Pine City man charged with drug possession

A Pine City man is facing charges after being stopped while driving a car with a suspended license while allegedly possessing 89 grams of marijuana.

James Jerold Bixby Jr., 41, was charged on Dec. 27 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge before Judge James Dehn with felony fifth-degree drug possession and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. Bail for Bixby was set at $5,000 with conditions or $20,000 without conditions and his next court appearance for Jan. 10. James Jerold Bixby Jr.

According to the criminal complaint, Bixby was previously convicted of fifth-degree drug possession in Pine County from November 2016.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Dec. 22, at 1 p.m., Isanti County investigator Rob Bowker observed Bixby driving without a muffler southbound on Highway 65.

Bowker attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 65 and Main Street in Cambridge. Bixby eventually turned into the parking lot at the BP Amoco gas station on south Main Street in Cambridge.

While following the vehicle, Bowker could see Bixby making a lot of movements in the passenger compartment.

Once he stopped, Bixby presented Bowker with a Minnesota driver’s license and social security card in the name of another person. When confronted on this, Bixby said he didn’t “mean to give” the incorrect documents to Bowker.

Bixby then identified himself correctly and told Bowker his license was suspended and he had a bench warrant out of Isanti County. He also told

Bowker he had “a little weed” in the vehicle. Bowker confirmed the suspension and the bench warrant.

Bowker arrested Bixby and located an orange spring-loaded knife and a plastic bag of marijuana on the floor of the vehicle on the passenger side.

The bag of marijuana weighed 89 grams.