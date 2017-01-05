C-I wrestlers battle at ‘Rumble on the Red’

The Cambridge-Isanti wrestlers attended the Rumble on the Red in Fargo, North Dakota from Dec. 28-30. The young team fought hard, and finished up 18 out of 74 teams.

Finishing in the top 20 of a tournament such as this, should be a big confidence boost for the Bluejackets.

There were several impressive performances on both the JV and Varsity level. The biggest however, came from sophomore Tate Torgerson as he finished in fifth-place overall for his weight class.

His big weekend brought the team many points, and it also brought him his 75th win as a Bluejacket. This puts Torgerson at 47 all-time for the most wins in school history.

The boys will return to regular season action on Jan. 6, when they host Monticello.

C-I Wrestlers to honor alumni at Bluejacket Invite

The Bluejacket Invitational is on Saturday, Jan. 7.

As over the past several years, they have designated this as Alumni Day for all former Bluejacket coaches, wrestlers, managers and cheerleaders. There will be special recognition of the 2000 State Runner-up team.

The schedule for the day is:

9 a.m. JV wrestling starts wrestling.

10:30 a.m. Varsity wrestling starts.

2:45 p.m. or sooner Alumni arrive.

3-3:15 p.m. Alumni are introduced. Then Final round of wrestling starts.

7 p.m. Alumni social time at Sidelines.

All alumni are invited to sign in at the concession stand to receive their free popcorn.