C-I hockey teams play in Schwan’s Cup

Both Cambridge-Isanti girls and boys hockey teams took part in a local winter classic, the 2016 Schwan’s Cup. Junior Derek Becklin bends his stick as he unloads a wrist shot at the net during the Schwan’s Cup held in Blaine. Photos by Mike Bleninger

The tournament took place at the Schwan’s Super Rink in Blaine. The girls played Dec. 26-28, while the boys games took place Dec. 29-31.

The boys played in the Bronze bracket, and the girls competed in the Open Varsity bracket.

Girls Hockey

The girls put on a show in all three of their games, going undefeated on the week. They kicked off with an impressive 10-1 rout of Northland Pines.

That was followed up with a narrow 1-0 victory over Sun Prairie Co-op, sending them to the championship game.

On Dec. 28, the girls played Chisago Lakes for the Schwan’s Cup title, and they would not be denied. Senior goalie Claire Belkholm kept her net clean, as the girls took home the win, 2-0.

The girls had top finishers in every major category. Alyson Niebur was the leader in points (9) and goals (6) for the open division.

Junior Haley Price lead the tournament with four assists, while Niebur was on her heels with three.

Cambridge-Isanti takes the face-off against Holy Angels.

On the defensive side of things, there was no one better than Belkholm. Belkholm was a stone wall during the tournament, only allowing one goal in three games. She had the highest goals against average at .33, and lead the tournament in save percentage at .974.

Boys Hockey

The boys’ week at the Schwan’s Cup did not quite go as planned. After dropping their first game against Chanhassen 6-0, it did not get any better.

On Dec. 30, they lost to Holy Angels 4-0 to set them up for the seventh-place game on Dec. 31 against Rogers. They did score their first goal of the tournament, but they fell to Rogers with a final score of 9-1.