C-I boys basketball takes fifth in Hardwood Classic

The Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team fell just shy of having a very merry holiday season, as they finished in fifth-place at the North Star Hardwood Classic in Hibbing.

The boys kicked off the first of their three games against Chanhassen on Dec. 28.

The boys fell behind quickly after dropping the first half 48-32, but almost started a comeback attempt by scoring 41 points in the second half.

Senior captain Luke Johnson lead the way with a team-high 24 points, as freshman guard Henry Abraham was right behind with 23.

The second game tipped off on Dec. 29, against Kildonan-East Reivers.

The Bluejackets picked up their first win of the tournament by a score of 64-58. It was Johnson again leading his team with 25 points. He also picked up a double-double by adding 11 total rebounds.

Their final game was a classic against Duluth East on Dec. 30. It was a close contest as the Bluejackets lead 39-34 going into the second half.

Their fortunes changed however, as they were outscored 44-29 leading to a 78-68 loss.

Abraham continued his scoring ways against the Greyhounds, netting a team high 24 points.

Junior captain Westen Olson was also a big factor in the scoring effort, sinking seven of his 11 shots.

While they may have fell short of their goal, Luke Johnson definitely had a tournament to remember. Johnson was the only Bluejacket named to the All-Tournament team.

The boys resumed regular season play with an away game against Andover on Jan. 3.