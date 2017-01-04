Townships – SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC NOTICE
REORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given to residents of Springvale Township, Isanti County, Minnesota that the Town Board will meet at the Springvale Town Hall on January 11, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. for the Reorganizational meeting. All interested residents may attend.
BOARD OF AUDIT
Notice is hereby given to residents of Springvale Township, Isanti County, Minnesota that the Town Board will meet at the Springvale Town Hall on January 25, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. for the Board of Audit. All interested residents may attend.
Michelle Kleven
Springvale Township Clerk
www.springvaletownship.com
Published in the
Isanti County News
January 4, 2017
638273