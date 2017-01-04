Townships – SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC NOTICE

REORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given to residents of Springvale Township, Isanti County, Minnesota that the Town Board will meet at the Springvale Town Hall on January 11, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. for the Reorganizational meeting. All interested residents may attend.

BOARD OF AUDIT

Notice is hereby given to residents of Springvale Township, Isanti County, Minnesota that the Town Board will meet at the Springvale Town Hall on January 25, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. for the Board of Audit. All interested residents may attend.

Michelle Kleven

Springvale Township Clerk

www.springvaletownship.com

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 4, 2017

