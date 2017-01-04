Three face drug charges following traffic stop

Three individuals are facing drug charges following a traffic stop at the northern intersection of county roads 5 and 10 in Bradford Township. Adam Nicholas Hoffman

Adam Nicholas Hoffman, 34, of Princeton, appeared before Judge James Dehn on Dec. 28 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge where he was charged with felony fifth-degree drug possession and misdemeanors driving with a suspended license and failing to provide proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Bail was set at $30,000 without conditions or $10,000 with conditions and his next court appearance was set for Jan. 25.

Zachary Cain Clark, 31, of Cambridge, and Taylor Nicole Dahl, 21, of Mora, also appeared before Dehn on Dec. 28 and were charged with felony fifth-degree drug possession. Bail for Clark was set at $34,000 without conditions or $10,000 with conditions and his next court appearance for Jan. 25. Dahl’s bail was set at $10,000 without conditions or $2,000 with conditions and next court appearance for Jan. 25.

According to the criminal complaint, Hoffman had an outstanding warrant out of Pine County at the time of his arrest and a prior conviction for felony second-degree drug possession from Isanti County in December 2006. Clark has a prior conviction for felony fifth-degree drug possession from Isanti County in May 2016. Zachary Cain Clark

According to the criminal complaint:

On Dec. 26, at 4:09 a.m., Isanti County Deputy Jonathan Vander Vegt was on routine patrol southbound on County Road 10 near the north intersection with County Road 5.

Vander Vegt observed a minivan approaching with one of its headlights in high beam that was bright and blinding as it passed his squad car. Vander Vegt turned around and observed the rear license plate light was faulty and initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle turned off of County Road 10 onto 294th Avenue.

Vander Vegt approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Hoffman, with four passengers. Vander Vegt confirmed Hoffman had an outstanding Pine County warrant and his license was suspended.

Vander Vegt had Hoffman exit the vehicle where he was detained, searched and placed in the rear of Vander Vegt’s squad.

Isanti Police Officer Val Zeman arrived to assist and informed Vander Vegt she observed a hypodermic needle laying on the second seat in the minivan near where Clark was seated. At this point all of the parties were removed from the vehicle and pat searches were performed. The needle was found to be loaded with a liquid substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Taylor Nicole Dahl

Zeman located a hypodermic needle and a bag with a methamphetamine pipe in Dahl’s shirt. The bag that contained the methamphetamine pipe also contained a measurable amount of a controlled substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighted approximately 1 gram.

Additional probable cause search of the vehicle located a small bag that contained a trace amount of methamphetamine in a small compartment on the ceiling of the vehicle commonly used to store sunglasses. This trace amount also tested positive for methamphetamine.