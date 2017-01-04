On the Go upcoming events

PFLAG Meeting Change

They will not have their regular meeting in January. They are encouraging members and others to attend two adult forums, which will be held at Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, in January. Sunday, Jan. 15, will feature a presentation-discussion about what the Bible says and does not say about sexuality. Sunday, Jan. 29, will feature Barbara Satin, who will speak on “Being Trans and a Person of Faith – a Match Made in Heaven.” Both forums begin at 11 a.m. The church is located at 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge. Questions concerning East Central Minnesota PFLAG, call 320-272-0069, 763-552-0084 or visit www.ecmnpflag.org.

Paint Parties

All month: Schedule your own private paint party at Cambridge Center for the Arts. You need a minimum of eight in your party and no more than 15. They offer a variety of great paintings to choose from. Each party lasts approximately 2-2.5 hours. $25 Members, $35 Non-Members. They supply all the materials and the snacks. You may bring wine if you wish. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge. Info: 763-552-0320 or [email protected]

GriefShare at Long Lake Lutheran Church

Wednesdays: Long Lake Lutheran Church invites the community to join them for GriefShare on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. It is free. For more information contact Sharon Sudeith at 763-444-4483 or visit www.longlakeluth.org. For general information on the GriefShare program, visit www.griefshare.org.

Free Community Dinner, Bread Distribution

Wednesday, Jan. 4: Free Community Dinner & Bread Distribution hosted by The Journey New Life Church, 145 Second Ave. SE, Cambridge, will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Questions or if you need a ride, call Pastor David L. Willis at 763-689-4471. Bread distribution is held the first Wednesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m.

Annual Members Show Final Day

Saturday, Jan. 7: Final day to view this exhibit from 1-4 p.m. Sure to please everyone, this exhibit features the fabulous work from our members. Always diversified and always eclectic – come and see what your local artists have been working on this year. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N. 763-552-0320, cambridgecenterforthearts.org

Cash Bingo

Sunday, Jan. 8: The Christ the King Knights of Columbus, Council No. 12813 is again sponsoring “Cash Bingo” at 2 p.m. in the Catholic Parish Hall on Fern Street in Cambridge. They will have drawings for door prizes also. They also service pizza and pop for a free will donation and provide free coffee and popcorn. All proceeds will go to help their Council fund Community and Parish projects.

Newcomers and Friends

Monday, Jan. 9: The group will hold its monthly meeting at Perkins in Cambridge at 10 a.m. All newcomers in the area are invited to come for coffee and chat with area residents as they plan activities and share ideas for opportunities in the area. They plan to form a craft group and a book club this month. Call Marlene at 320-396-0455 with questions.

Edward Jones Coffee Club

Tuesday, Jan. 10: The public is invited to the Edward Jones Coffee Club at 10 a.m. at the Cambridge Senior Enrichment Center, 140 N. Buchanan, City Center Mall. Discussing current events, the economy and investing in a relaxed, informal setting. Coffee and goodies provided. Bring a friend and RSVP by calling 763-689-8552.

Open Studio

Wednesday, Jan. 11: Join fellow artists in a non-competitive, relaxed and people friendly atmosphere to work on your own art with your own supplies from 9 a.m. to noon. No instruction. All mediums are welcome. If using oils, use odorless turpentine and bring a table cover. Snacks are welcome. This is a great way to meet other artists and enjoy getting to know each other. No registration necessary, you may come at any time. No charge. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge. Info: 763-552-0320.

Senior Social Hour in Braham

Wednesday, Jan. 11: Come in from the cold and snow for the laughs watching a episode or two of “The Carol Burnette Show” at the Senior Social Hour at 2 p.m. at the Braham Event Center.

Writers Group

Wednesday, Jan. 11: Open to all writers of all levels and you may join this group at any time. Informal and friendly, they meet regularly every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., City Center Mall. More info: [email protected] or 763-552-0320.

Free Computer Class at Joy Lutheran

Thursday, Jan. 12: The class runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a beginning computer class, but will benefit people at all skill levels. Topics include: computer terminology, the parts inside the computer, tips for buying one, should you buy a laptop, pros and cons of different stores and time for questions. This is not a hands on class, but demonstration and discussion. To register call 763-689-5912.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Thursday, Jan. 12: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Braham Area High School, 531 Elmhurst Ave. S. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

Suicide Survivor Group

Thursday, Jan. 12: Suicide Survivor Group, come let’s talk about it. Offered the second Thursday of the month at Immannuel Lutheran Church of Brunswick at 7 p.m., 2088 Highway 70, Mora (three blocks off Highway 65 and Highway 70). Questions, contact Joan at 952-393-0201.

Open Studio

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Join fellow artists in a non-competitive, relaxed and people friendly atmosphere to work on your own art with your own supplies from 9 a.m. to noon. No instruction. All mediums are welcome. If using oils, use odorless turpentine and bring a table cover. Snacks are welcome. This is a great way to meet other artists and enjoy getting to know each other. No registration necessary, you may come at any time. No charge. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge. Info: 763-552-0320.

Writers Group

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Open to all writers of all levels and you may join this group at any time. Informal and friendly, they meet regularly every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., City Center Mall. More info: [email protected] or 763-552-0320.

Life Drawing

Friday, Jan. 27: Open to everyone. No advance registration needed. Members: $10, Non-Members $12. Cambridge Center for the Arts hosts “Life Drawing” with a clothed model. Practice up on your skills while enjoying the camaraderie of other artists. This is a relaxed and fun session, so feel free to bring goodies to share. There is no instruction. Bring your own drawing materials. Fees pay the model. You may sign up and pay in advance online at cambridgecenterforthearts.org. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., 763-552-0320.

Long Lake Ice Fishing Contest, Craft Show

Saturday, January 28: All are welcome to the Long Lake Improvement Association Ice Fishing Contest and Craft Show at Captain’s on Long Lake, 27821 BayShore Drive, NW, Isanti. Fishing contest $10 for pre-drilled hole. Registration at 9 a.m. Contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prizes for the largest, second largest and third largest MN game fish, smallest MN game fish and first bullhead. New this year there will be a Kids Prize category. Two big mystery raffles and many games and prizes on the Ice. There will be a Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Captain’s Quarters. For more information visit www.longlakeisanti.org or www.facebook.com/longlakeisanti.