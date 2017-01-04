Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ISANTI PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING ON JANUARY 17TH, 2017

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, January 17th, 2017, immediately following the 7:00 p.m. City Council meeting, at the Isanti City Hall located at 110 First Avenue NW, Isanti, Minnesota; the Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on the following item(s):

Request from First Fruits Land Development LLC for Final Plat Approval of Sun Prairie Third, legally described as Outlots H, Sun Prairie First Addition, Isanti County, Isanti, Minnesota.

Request from Brad Slawson for Approval of a Conditional Use Permit for the operation of a Restaurant at 404 Whiskey Road NW, Units F and G, and an Interim Use Permit for a Shared Parking Agreement between the Restaurant and PID 16.030.0901, Isanti County, Isanti, Minnesota.

Request from Headwater Homes LLC for Final Plat Approval of Fairway Greens Phase 9, legally described as Outlot A, Fairway Greens Phase 7, Isanti County, Isanti, Minnesota.

Roxanne Achman

Community Development Director

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 4, 2017

639146