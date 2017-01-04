Edryce Y. Johnson

Edryce Johnson, age 92 of Bloomington, MN, formerly of Fresno, CA and Cambridge, MN passed away.
She was a retired high school English teacher with much of her career spent in Fresno, CA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Erna Johnson; sister Myrette Hornicke; brothers, Loren, Vernel and Marvin Johnson.
Survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held later this spring at the Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo, MN.
Morris Nilsen Chapel 612 869-3226
www.morrisnilsen.com
