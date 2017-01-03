Helen V. Anderson, age 94, formerly of Stanchfield, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016 at GracePointe Crossing Gables West in Cambridge.

Helen was born in Duluth to Oscar and Delia (Bergstrom) Peterson on April 26, 1922. She attended grade school in Stanchfield and high school in Braham.

She married Gerald (Fritz) Anderson on November 11, 1949 at Fritz’s parent’s home in Stanchfield. She worked at East Central Electric in Braham until the birth of their daughter in 1953. They lived in a small house in Stanchfield for seven years until they purchased Helen’s family farm between Stanchfield and Braham. Once Patti started school Helen returned to work as a bank teller at the First State Bank of Braham. Helen and Fritz enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Deer Lake near Effie, MN. They also enjoyed collecting antiques. Helen was active in her church, Stanchfield Baptist Church.

Helen and Fritz loved to laugh and have wonderful times with their friends and family. Helen enjoyed league bowling with her friends. In 1965 Fritz developed MS. Helen quit her job and stayed at home caring for her husband until he passed away in 1975. In 1982 Helen sold the family farm and moved to White Bear Lake. She opened an antique shop in Stillwater moving to different locations along Main Street. She became involved with Eagle Brook Church in White Bear Lake. She also enjoyed many activities with her grandsons, Sam and Gus Olson. She especially enjoyed sharing baseball adventures with her grandsons including trips to Twins games and Spring Training. In May 2007 Helen had eye surgery which was not successful and she was considered legally blind. She injured her back and after a hospital stay and rehab she moved to Grace Pointe Crossing West. She was very happy at Grace Pointe Crossing. She enjoyed the staff and resident friendships. She particularly enjoyed chapel, trivia games, Bible study, hymn sing, trips fishing on Rush Lake and being on resident’s council.

She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Delia (Bergstrom) Peterson, husband Gerald F. Anderson, brothers Kenneth, Robert, Kermit and Oscar Peterson, and sister Margaret Lindquist.

Helen is survived by her daughter Patti and husband Tim Olson of Minneapolis, two grandsons Samuel and wife Brandi Olson of Minneapolis and Gustaf Olson of Minneapolis, two great-grandchildren Nora and Micah Olson, sister-in-law Lois Peterson of Colorado and sister-in-law Betty Peterson of Roseville as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Stanchfield Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior. Interment will be in the church cemetery in the Spring. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.