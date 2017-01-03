Faith Engels, age 77, of Cambridge died December 28, 2016 at GracePointe Crossing Gables West.

Faith Virginia Engels was born May 5, 1939 in Cloquet, Minnesota to Magnus and Honorine (Panger) Oswald. She grew up and attended school in Cloquet. Faith then attended St. Scholastica, earning her Registered Nurse degree. On June 17, 1961 she married Frank Engels, Jr. and they made their home in Duluth. They later lived in Fridley, Blaine and Isanti before moving to Cambridge in 1995. Faith was a nurse at Grandview Christian Home for 30 years and then volunteered there for many years after retirement. She spent her life caring for others and was a very giving person. Faith was a very Christian woman and lived her life that way. She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and served the church in numerous ways over the years. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.

Faith is survived by one daughter, Michelle Engels of Cambridge; sons, Kevin Engels of Isanti, Scott (Annette) Engels of Cambridge and Russell (Jodie) Engels of Isanti; sisters-in-law, Glor Oswald and Rae Oswald; brother-in-law, Joe Nader; grandchildren, Josh, Matthew, Jonathon and Nathan; great-granddaughter, Sydney; and by many other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, in 2003; and her siblings, Al Oswald, George Oswald, Shirley Nader and Florene Oswald.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 3rd at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti. Visitation one hour prior and also from 5-7 p.m. Monday, January 2nd at the church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeFuneral.com.