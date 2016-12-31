First-graders at Braham Area Elementary School invited family and friends to participate in a fun afternoon of decorating gingerbread houses. This was the tenth year of this annual tradition, which was led by first-grade teachers Mrs. Mattson,
Mrs. Hohn and Mrs. Blomdahl. They would like to thank all who attended and made this such a fun and special event.
Braham first-graders decorate gingerbread houses
