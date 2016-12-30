Thank you from the Salvation Army

Dear Editor

This is a “thank-you letter” that is a pleasure to write.

It is always a joy to share good new. The good news is, of course, that thanks to generous gifts to the Salvation Army in Isanti County, we were able to help many families, seniors and youngsters during the holiday season and all year long.

Our reaching out to the needy during the holiday season is just a start to the wonderful programs we will be able to fund with the kettle donations.

I would like to thank our business that let us ring in front of their stores. Wal-Mart, Cub Foods, Coborn’s, Fleet Farm and the caring ladies of Tusentack who help collect donations from the city of Braham. Without them and our loyal volunteer bell ringers, these programs would not be possible. It started out very warm this year but of course mother nature made sure we knew we live in Minnesota with below zero temp.

Thank you, thank you, thank you, God Bless.

Kory Erickson

Director Isanti County Unit Salvation Army