Isanti County sets 2017 budget, levy

The Isanti County Board approved a 5.9 percent property tax levy increase for 2017 during its meeting Dec. 21.

There are different factors that led to the increase. According to Finance Director Kelsey Lakeberg, a significant health insurance increase of 15 percent as well as new technology costs are key contributors.

Expenses for the county in 2017 are set at $41.9 million and include the general fund, $21 million; road and bridge fund, $6.6 million; human services, $13.3 million; and debt service, $991,360.

Isanti County will receive County Program Aid from the state in the amount of $2.1 million that will help offset the 2017 budget.

The general fund budget will receive $1.5 million in County Program Aid, the road and bridge fund will receive $192,805, and the human services fund will receive $409,407.

The 2017 final net levy is set at $19.4 million. The general fund levy is set at $12.8 million and the East Central Regional Library levy is set at $384,348, for a total general fund levy of $13.2 million.

The other factors in the levy include road and bridge fund, $1.6 million; human services fund, $3.5 million; capital improvement debt, $446,546; capital notes, $173,375; and jail refunding, $430,920.