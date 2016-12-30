C-I Girls Basketball drops three straight

< > Senior Captain Lanie Cox sends away a St. Cloud Tech. shooter. Photos by Mike Bleninger

The Cambridge-Isanti girls’ basketball team continue their losing streak, as they drop another game at home.On Dec. 22, the girls were locked in a tight battle against St. Cloud Tech. While it was a competitive game throughout, the Bluejackets were unable to find the result they were looking for.After the first half of play, the girls trailed by only one point with a score of 19-20. In the second half however, the game ran away from them.They watched as St. Cloud Tech. put up 33 points and cruised their way to a 52-41 victory.The baskets were not falling for the Bluejacket shooters, but don’t tell that to senior captain Lanie Cox.Cox had a big game for her team, scoring over half of their total points with 22. She earned yet another double-double by adding on 13 rebounds. Just to add to the performance, she also led her team with six steals, and two blocks.The girls will have a long break now, as they do not play another game until Jan. 3. When they return to action, it will be a Mississippi 8 Conference showdown, when they host rival North Branch.The girls will look to gain a game on their conference rivals, who currently sit near the bottom of the standings at 1-6.North Branch has a young roster that does not feature any seniors. The Bluejackets should hope to exploit the inexperience of their opponent, and start off 2017 in the in column.